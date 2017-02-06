5 UFC fighters Brock Lesnar can take to Suplex City

We look at 5 fighters who need to pack their bags for a trip to Suplex City if they fight Lesnar.

06 Feb 2017

Who wants to take a trip to Suplex City?

With Brock Lesnar’s return to the WWE, he started off with a new gimmick called “Suplex City”, and it’s easy to see why it became popular. Lesnar is a genetic freak and there’s no greater way for him to establish dominance over his opponents than suplexing the holy hell out of them.

On a parallel track, upon his return to MMA – despite the doping allegations, Lesnar put in a pretty convincing shift against Mark Hunt in the UFC. Sure, he didn’t exactly take the New Zealander to Suplex City, but he did get a unanimous decision victory which was eventually overturned to a no-contest.

Now, if Lesnar did ever step back into the octagon, which MMA fighters could he dominate and suplex like he does in the WWE ring whenever he makes an appearance? Well, here’s 5 fighters that we think The Beast Incarnate can surely dominate:

Note: In the interest of fairness, only Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight fighters have been considered for this list.

#5 Ed Herman

Expect Herman to look a lot worse if he went up against Lesnar (pic credits: MMAHeat)

Ed Herman is one of your run of the mill UFC fighters. The light heavyweight has a UFC record of 10-9-1 and for the most part, he is a competent fighter who usually puts on a good showing.

The problem if Short Fuse ever went up against Brock Lesnar, is that he would be at a severe disadvantage due to his weakness against grapplers and submission experts – which is exactly what The Beast is.

Lesnar has the advantage in grappling, wrestling, submissions, size, speed, and strength. If this match up ever happened, prepare to see poor old Ed Herman taken down to Suplex City on multiple occasions.