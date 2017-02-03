5 UFC stars that could make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 33

WrestleMania 33 is going to be a huge occasion, and there needs to be one or two UFC stars to help make that happen.

Will we see the world of MMA interact with pro wrestling at WM33?

People tend to make a lot of noise when it comes to the UFC and WWE being intertwined in some way, shape or form. The two companies couldn't be more different and yet fans seem to think they're in direct competition with one another. Whilst that couldn't be further from the truth, there have been a number of crossovers down the years that have certainly grabbed the mainstream headlines.

With WrestleMania 33 just around the corner, the rumour mill is swirling once again with everybody having their say on which UFC superstars they feel will make an appearance. In all likelihood, it could well be none at all, but the speculation alone is enough to send fans of the WWE Universe into a frenzy.

Given the scale of Mania year in, year out, it only makes sense to have the top names from the UFC appear, and it's no secret that some are bigger than others. With that being said, mixed martial arts is rapidly growing in popularity, so adding a touch more publicity with an appearance on the grandest stage of them all won't do them any harm whatsoever.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at five UFC stars most likely to appear at WrestleMania 33.

#1 Conor McGregor

McGregor to WWE seems inevitable

Everyone knows that Conor McGregor takes a lot of inspiration for his persona from WWE. It's obvious at this point, all the way down to the Vince McMahon strut that he uses when circling the octagon. Fans all over the world have recognised the similarity between the Irishman and the world of sports entertainment, which begs the question - when will he appear inside the squared circle?

McGregor himself has stated that there have been talks regarding a possible appearance, and given the size of the event, it makes sense for McGregor to show up. Considering that McMahon allowed Brock Lesnar to fight at UFC 200, you would imagine that he got something in return for the deal, and there's no bigger star that Dana White could use as a bargaining chip than ‘The Notorious One’.

