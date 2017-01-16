5 UFC stars who can cut a better promo than WWE Superstars today

Today, we take a look at the five UFC fighters who can cut better promos, than the WWE Superstars.

Conor and Chael are two of the greatest trash talkers in the history of the sport

In the world of professional wrestling, Superstars need certain attributes to climb to the top of the mountain. While the need for in-ring skills and a penchant for storytelling is a given, having the ability to connect with the fans verbally is considered to be an important asset.

In fact, in the world of sports entertainment, showboating and the ability to talk a good game are sometimes given priority over the ability to put on a five-star classic. You’d be forgiven if you cannot remember a five-star Austin/Rock match, however, you can always recollect at least one great promo delivered by them.

On the other end of the spectrum lies the sport of mixed martial arts. For years, the fighters only had to enter the cage and pummel their opponents. While mixed martial artists are multi-dimensional and multi-faceted in their skill set, they never had to worry about promoting their fights with trash talk.

However, in recent years, all that has changed. A formula which was put together by Gorgeous George in the ‘50s, and later replicated and fine-tuned by Muhammad Ali through the ‘60s and ‘70s is now being utilised by the MMA fighters. This is what the purists call the art of talking trash.

#5 Ben Rothwell

‘Big Ben’ has been one of the best Heavyweights on the UFC roster for nearly a decade. Rothwell came to the UFC with a reputation, but was immediately thrown into the deep end, as he had to face Cain Velasquez in his first fight in the UFC.

Rothwell has since notched up victories over the likes of Alistair Overeem and Josh Barnett and is on the verge of getting a title shot.

One of the most underrated aspects of Rothwell’s game is his ability and willingness to talk trash. While the Heavyweights don’t have to get into a verbal joust, given their knockout prowess inside the cage, Rothwell has always been an anomaly.

From his almost cerebral approach to trash talk to his villainous, sinister laugh during his postfight interviews, Rothwell is easily one of the most entertaining fighters on the planet.