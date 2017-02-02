5 WrestleMania classics that should've happened under MMA rules

These 5 matches would have been epic inside the Octagon.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 02 Feb 2017, 21:04 IST

Angle vs. Benoit was always a technical masterclass

Wrestlemania has been home to some of the greatest matches and rivalries ever seen in the WWE. It is called “The Grandest Stage of Them All” for a reason, after all. Another thing synonymous with Wrestlemania is that a year’s worth of storylines culminates during that one weekend and rivalries are settled once and for all.

For all this talk about pro-wrestling being scripted and fake and all that jazz, there are instances where the “fake” looks so real, we wonder if it would have been better served inside a UFC Octagon rather than a WWE ring.

Of course, not every great match would be better in MMA rather than pro-wrestling, which is why we have picked the five matches which would fit perfectly, and probably yield a greater result when fought inside the Octagon:

#5 Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit (Wrestlemania X-Seven)

A masterpiece that involved the two most technical wrestlers of their time

We start off with a technical masterpiece. Kurt Angle and Christ Benoit were two of the most technically proficient wrestlers in the WWE during their time in Vince’s madhouse and looking at them in action, it’s easy to imagine that they would be right at home in MMA.

Putting on a wrestling clinic filled with beautiful grappling and top-notch submissions, Angle and Benoit went back and forth in a mid-card classic. Including a great sequence where they used each other’s finishers to try and end the match – Benoit with the Ankle Lock followed by Angle with the Crippler Crossface – Angle played his role as a heel to perfection, as he rolled up the Canadian and pinned him while grabbing his tights.

Two technical gifted wrestlers? Check. Two submission experts? Check. One epic MMA bout? Check, indeed.