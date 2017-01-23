5 WWE ideas that UFC could decide to use

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is great, but these tips from WWE could make them even greater.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 19:32 IST

It wouldn’t be the worst idea for the UFC to borrow some material from WWE

The professional wrestling business, and more specifically the WWE tends to receive a lot of criticism on social media. Many people choose to point out its flaws as opposed to the many positives, meanwhile, others just decide to label it as "fake" and move on with their Twitter trolling lives.

Alas, whatever your favourite past time may be, you can't deny the success that Vince McMahon has had in building his empire. The company has grown so much over the last few decades that it's stunning to believe this was all once just a dream inside of the boss' head. But as the years go on, things evolve and new competitors start to arise.

The UFC, whilst a completely different sport entirely, does tend to be compared to WWE on a regular basis. Whether it's due to the fact some people have done both or not remains to be seen, but the most important thing to realise is how much potential both companies still have in the years to come.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at both companies and analyse the five WWE ideas that UFC could decide to use in order to improve their product.

#1 Entrances

WWE know how to make a competitor feel special

The way UFC Superstars enter the Octagon has been praised for a long time, walking from the back and through the fans with security guards behind them. Whilst that's all well and good, the grand nature of the entrances in the WWE is one of the major things that fans look forward to upon a big Superstar's return.

It may be seen as a tad cringeworthy, but it works.

The titantron, the smoke and mirrors and the general atmosphere when a theme song begins is magical. Plus, entering through the crowd has always been a dangerous prospect given the possibility for violent interactions as we've seen on a number of occasions.

This would be quicker, more efficient and make things more of a spectacle. It doesn't have to be too over the top, and they should definitely keep their bad ass music, but perhaps just make few alterations.

We move onto something that would be a tad more complicated.