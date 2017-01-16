MMA News: Bobby Hemnani and Shehab Ali go the distance in an epic draw at Amateur MMA Championship

Bobby Hemnani and Shehab Ali fight to a draw.

Bobby Hemnani and Shehab Ali showcased an epic display of heart and grit

The KHK Amateur MMA Championship held at Bahrain on January 12th, 2017, showcased amazing match ups, as 34 athletes from Bahrain and India were pitted against each other. One match that stood out was a classic display of heart and grit straight out of a Hollywood movie as India’s Bobby Hemnani clashed against Shehab Ali from KHK MMA Bahrain.

Three rounds of back and forth action was a treat, as both fighters went toe-to-toe in style. Shehab landed combinations as Bobby countered with kicks and uppercuts. In the second round, Bobby Hemnani suffered an injury in his left leg which was diagnosed as a fracture.

Shehab was also injured with a bruised rib. Yet the athletes went the distance, fighting all three rounds.

Bobby Hemnani from Zen Kickboxing Academy, Mumbai, had a 3-1-0 record, while Shehab Ali from Bahrain MMA was on his debut. Both fighters went at an aggressive pace in all the three rounds.

Hemnani’s experience helped him escape some vicious punches unleashed by Shehab Ali. While Shehab Ali punished Hemnani with his combinations, the latter kept coming back with unstoppable counters that kept menacing the Bahrain MMA fighter.

Shehab Ali lands a kick to the body as Bobby Hemnani loads his right

The audience had three rounds of action as both fighters stepped up their pace round after round. The judges declared the bout a draw, and the decision was well received by the audience after the display of heart by both the fighters.

“It was such an amazing display of talent and we hope that both fighters will meet soon for a rematch. Shehab had stepped up in a remarkable fashion against a more experienced opponent. This deserves to be appreciated. I am also proud of my student, Bobby Hemnani who showcased the best of his abilities even under pressure. I have nothing more to say but – Incredible”, said Mayur Bansode, General Secretary of AIMMAF and Owner of Zen Kickboxing Academy.

