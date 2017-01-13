Bollywood Celebrities and corporate head honchos partner with Super Fight League for inaugural season

Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda and SalimSulaiman to fight it out as team owners

by Press Release News 13 Jan 2017, 15:02 IST

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Arjun Rampal with SFL CEO, Bill Dosanjh

Super Fight League (SFL), the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) league is all set to enthral the Indian audience beginning 20th January 2017 till 25th February 2017. Bollywood Superstars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda and Music director duo Salim-Sulaiman will own a stake in different teams for the inaugural season.

Ajay Devgn will be the co-owner of ‘Mumbai Maniacs’ along with Amit Burman from Dabur, Arjun Rampal will be the co-owner of Delhi Heroes along with Aditya Munjal from Hero Cycles. Much-admired actor Randeep Hooda co-owns the team ‘Haryana Sultans’ alongside Kanav Parwal from SPA Capital. Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant will co-own UP Nawabs with Jaskaran Punihani and Navraj Jaura from Jaura Group.

Bill Dosanjh, SFL’s CEO and Principal Founder said “We are extremely excited to welcome our team owners for the inaugural season of the Super Fight League. The support we’ve received has been unprecedented and will surely help promote combat sports locally across India. We have witnessed Bollywood’s association across sports in India and are proud to partner with them for yet another thrilling chapter.

Amir Khan, SFL’s Co-Founder and two-time world boxing champion adds, “Super Fight League has been a phenomenal success in the United States and in India we aim to create a platform for the youth to showcase their talent at the highest level. We are confident that Super Fight League will create a vibrant sporting ecosystem in India enabling the youth across the nation to aspire”.

The team owners with the fighters

There is a distinctive point scoring system that separates Super Fight League from all of the other leagues. Each SFL team will comprise of six players (five male fighters and one female fighter) who will be competing in six different weight categories and evaluated on the basis of a 5 point scoring system.