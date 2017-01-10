Boxing News: Mike Tyson coaching Chris Brown to fight against Soulja Boy

Mike Tyson is teaching "every dirty trick in the book" to Chris Brown ahead of his celebrity fight

by Shikhar Abs News 10 Jan 2017, 02:14 IST

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson to train Chris Brown.

What’s the story?

Former heavyweight champion and ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ Mike Tyson, recently announced that he is training Chris Brown for his Celebrity Boxing Match against rapper Soulja Boy. Soulja Boy already has another boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jr, by his side preparing him for the showdown.

“Iron” Mike Tyson posted a video on Instagram breaking this news. In the video Mike addressed Soulja Boy directly,

“Soulja Boy, what the f**k you talking about, ‘Only thing I’m gonna teach him is to bite somebody’s ears?’. Yeah that’s right. I’m going to teach him every dirty trick in the book to knock you out, because I’m not going to teach him how to run.”

It's official. I'm going to train @chrisbrownofficial. Gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knockout @souljaboy. #showup #desertbeatdown #norunning #noexcuses @fredfrenchy A video posted by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

In case you didn’t know...

Floyd Mayweather Jr has a career record of 49-0-0 (W-L-D), with 26 knockouts to his name. Apart from training Soulja Boy for the boxing match, he is also promoting the fight through his Mayweather Promotions.

50 Cent has placed a bet of $100,000 against Mayweather, stating that Chris Brown is going to win the fight. He arranged for Mike Tyson, whose career record is 50-6-0 (W-L-D) with 44 knockouts, to train Chris Brown. A video of him talking to Mike was posted on Instagram, which got over a million views.

More breaking News : Watch me work, I got Iron mike on the line. #thefightstillon A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:11pm PST

The Heart of the Matter

This entire public feud started when Soulja Boy liked an Instagram picture of model-actress Karrueche Tran, who is Chris’s ex-girlfriend. According to Soulja Boy, Chris Brown called him and said he wanted to fight him because he liked Karrueche’s picture.

While talking in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Soulja Boy revealed his beef with Chris Brown was caused by his friendship with Rihanna,

“What he really mad about is that I was with Rihanna, you know what I’m saying? And no one would have never that ni**a, if he hadn’t come and started tripping about Karrueche.”

What Next?

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are going to square off inside the boxing ring. The pay-per-view is going to be staged in Las Vegas, in March. Meanwhile both the parties involved are taking digs at each other over social media and things are only heating up.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Which started as a public feud over liking a picture is now set to continue inside the boxing ring. Things have escalated quite rapidly. Boxing legends are now involved in training the hip-hop stars for the fight. Neither of them has any backgroud in boxing.Chris Brown has size advantage going into this fight.

Involving many big shots of the entertainment world and boxing legends, the event is inviting large attention. With bold statements coming from Soulja Boy, we are eagerly waiting to see how things unfold.

(Embed the Tweet – https://twitter.com/souljaboy/status/818138848437805057 )