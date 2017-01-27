Brave 3 is Officially Announced for March 18th in Curitiba, Brazil

Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation has finally confirmed the third installment of Brave in Brazil. Brave 3: Battle in Brazil, is set to take place in the city of Curitiba, on March 18th. Curitiba is the fifth-largest city in Brazil. Curitiba was one of the host cities of the 1950 FIFA World Cup, and again for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Curitiba became famous among the martial arts fans for being the home of one of the most iconic gyms of the early 2000's: Chute Boxe, home of superstars like Anderson Silva, Wanderlei Silva, Maurício Shogun, and many others.

“Curitiba has a legacy and an unparallelled historic relevance when it comes to Mixed Martial Arts. The city is home for some of the legends of Mixed Martial Arts and the iconic gym that crafted heroes. This makes the city to rightfully deserve the role to host Brave 3. This is our first venture outside GCC and we wanted to start with a place that can leave a legacy and a lasting impression” announced Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation.

Júlio César “Morceguinho” Neves

So far, there are no confirmed bouts for the card. However, Brave's recent moves can give some hints of what's coming, with the promotion signing three top Brazilians: Julior Cesar "Morceguinho", Marcel Adur, and Luan "Miau" Santiago the promotion is all set to focus on the regional talent apart from stacking the card with athletes around the world. Signing of Brazilian star Júlio César “Morceguinho” Neves made news in Brazil. Despite being only 22, Julio César “Morceguinho” has 33 professional MMA fights, with 32 victories. Julio César has won 87%, or 28, of his fights by finishing the opponents. In his last bout in October, the Brazilian submitted Carlisson Diego Oliveira dos Santos with an Anaconda Choke on the second round. There have been discussions revolving around possible prospects from India.