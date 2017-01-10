MMA News: Brave signs British Multi-Champion Charlie Leary

Brave Combat Federation pursues aggressive expansion strategy prior to the first installment for 2017.

Charlie Leary has held four different titles on the local circuit!

Brave Combat Federation reinforces its aggressive expansion to the European market with an aggressive roaster expansion strategy. Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation has confirmed the signing of one of the most prominent names in British MMA.

Charlie Leary has signed a multiple-fight exclusive deal with Brave and joined the event’s roster. The announcement was made official during Charlie’s video-interview with the British news outlet MMA UK. Here’s what Leary had to say:

“I’ve been fighting in the United Kingdom for a long time now and, of course, I was looking for a bigger organisation. I think this is gonna be really interesting.”

With 21 professional bouts and 13 wins, Leary is one of the most successful and experienced mixed martial artists from the United Kingdom. His remarkable achievement of holding four different titles on the local circuit has captured the attention of Brave Combat Federation and was pivotal in him signing with the MMA promotion.

Earlier in January, Brave Combat Federation had announced tryouts for Indian professional fighters from the Indian MMA promotion, Super Fight League. These shortlisted athletes include Govind Singh, Pawan Maan Singh and Pushpender Singh.

The Indian professional MMA fighters will be giving their tryouts on 12th January 2017 at the venue of Amateur MMA Championship at Bahrain.

Brave Combat Federation already announced the third installment of the event at Brazil. Also announced is the ambitious 2017 schedule with at least nine events to be hosted in the Middle East. At the moment Brave Combat Federation features athletes from 21 different nations and five continents.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com