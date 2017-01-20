WWE/MMA News: Bray Wyatt says Conor McGregor is better suited for 205 Live

The 'Eater Of Worlds' has joined the bandwagon and made fun of Conor McGregor.

The Eater Of Worlds did not have kind words for the Notorious one

What’s the story?

After fellow-Wyatt family member, Randy Orton took a jab at UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor, Bray Wyatt took a jab at McGregor himself, saying “It’s a big man’s game. He would be better suited to 205 Live.”

In case you didn’t know...

Randy Orton tweeted to Conor McGregor saying “If he gains 120 lbs I’m here. Until then, #205Live bro”.

Conor McGregor has been on the radar of not only WWE fans, but WWE superstars as well after he made unfavourable comments against John Cena and other WWE superstars.

A lot of WWE superstars, past and present, and personalities in the pro-wrestling business fired back at Conor McGregor. On the WWE Network program Bring It To The Table, Paul Heyman summed McGregor’s comments on WWE as “hook, line and sink”, implying that McGregor intentionally provoked WWE superstars and fans by making comments. And Heyman credited McGregor for it working. He also mentioned that the biggest sign of McGregor’s jabs at WWE working was that they were talking about him on a WWE platform.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt’s comments are a continuation in a long-standing beef between WWE and McGregor. They seem to enjoy the back and forth banter. While it is well known that McGregor used insulting WWE as a platform to promote himself, it seems that WWE superstars have been enjoying taking jabs at McGregor.

What’s next?

The twitter beef may continue on. It is no secret that WWE desire to get Conor McGregor, perhaps for a big Wrestlemania program. However, that does not look likely to happen in the near future.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is just fun banter from the side of WWE superstars. However, it seems Conor has long moved past that saga. It should be noted that Conor’s comments were made before his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 202. This was back in August, which means that it has been over 5 months since the event. Regardless, the banter from WWE superstars will likely continue for a while longer.

