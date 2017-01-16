UFC News: Conor McGregor's coach posts a picture of Conor knocking out Floyd Mayweather

Looks like Coach Kavanagh has learned a thing or two from his student on how to set the internet on fire.

@Pareshaan_aatma by shadwal-srivastava News 16 Jan 2017, 12:08 IST

Conor McGregor and John Kavanagh are considered as one of the best student-coach duos in the game

What’s the story?

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh of the Straight Blast Gym is considered as one of the best coaches in the MMA world.

Although John Kavanagh isn’t as famous as the Notorious One himself on social media, Coach Kavanagh does seem to have learned a few tricks from his pupil on how to set the internet on fire.

Just recently, he posted a (photoshopped) picture of McGregor knocking out Floyd Mayweather with the caption ‘Getting closer? #InternetMeltdown’.

In case you didn’t know...

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather, the big money fight, has been the talk of the town lately. While the fight is still in an ‘exploratory’ phase, the buzz for the bout has been incredible.

While both the camps are trying to strike the right deal, the internet has been filled with a constant barrage of news, gossip and memes revolving around the topic.

Heart of the matter:

Conor has been training with John Kavanagh since 2008, which is almost from the beginning of his professional career. Although it’s still a long way to go for the fight to happen, it is certain that Conor would need a new coach for him to step up against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring.

Regardless, Conor’s coach has tremendous belief in his student’s abilities to box with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather. Coach Kavanagh recently posted a photoshopped picture of Conor Knocking out Mayweather in a boxing ring.

Getting closer?



Just recently, Conor himself posted another picture of him standing tall over Mayweather which sent the internet into a frenzy.

What’s Next?

While it is unclear whether or not the fight will happen, one can be rest assured that the internet battle is on like donkey kong (Sorry for that). It would be interesting to see how Mayweather responds to the continuous jibes coming his way from the opponent’s camp.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

There is no smoke without fire. Things are getting pretty interesting now.

With updates coming in from all sides, trust us to keep you covered with anything and everything regarding the big money fight.

