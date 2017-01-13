UFC News: Director Frank Coraci feels Conor McGregor has a future in acting

McGregor has acted in four short comedic films for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race.

by Shikhar Abs News 13 Jan 2017, 16:11 IST

Frank Coraci believes that McGregor is a natural and has got all the makings of a big action star.

Conor McGregor as the ‘13th Jockey’

What’s the story?

Conor McGregor, the UFC’s biggest star and the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championship belts simultaneously, can now been seen playing a different role. He has been cast as the ‘13th Jockey’ for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, one of the most prestigious Thoroughbred horse races. ‘The Notorious One’ had to undergo a lot of

training to become the ‘13th Jockey’.

McGregor had to train like a jockey, bond with the horse and learn how to ride. All of these were filmed for a series of four short comedic films, together with actor-comedian Jon Lovitz for the promotion of the event. Frank Coraci, who directed these short films, believes that the Irishman has a real future as an actor in Hollywood.

“I have been watching Conor all along and I thought ‘this guy is an amazing entertainer’. It’s just natural for him, and he is genuinely funny. His learning curve was amazing. He got so good at it so fast. From the beginning, he was a natural. He came totally prepared. He’s totally dedicated. He is the fastest learner I’ve worked with and it was a pleasure,” said the director

In case you didn’t know...

The inaugural Pegasus World Cup Invitational will be held at Gulfstream Park in South Florida on January 28th. It is set to surpass Dubai World Cup as the world’s richest Thoroughbred horse race. Pegasus World Cup Invitational is restricted to only 12 horses that will race for $12 million purse.

McGregor has wowed UFC fans, setting new records every time he is in the Octagon. His professional career of 21-3-0 (W-L-D) boasts 18 knockouts, with 13 first round finishes. He is currently taking a break ahead of the birth of his first child with his long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to MMA Heat, Frank Coraci explained the story behind the ad campaign and his experience of working with Conor McGregor.

The director said, “He’s got all the makings of a big action star. He’s one of those people that I feel can make the transition for sure. He can pretty much do whatever he wants.”

What’s next?

All four episodes of this comedy short film series will be released leading up to the big day of the inaugural of Pegasus World Cup Invitational. Two episodes are already out and the 3rd episode will be released on January 18th. The final part will be telecast on January 28th, on the big day of the inaugural.

With all the verbal jabs going on at present between Floyd Mayweather and McGregor, this shows the lighter side of ‘The Notorious’ UFC champion.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is quite evident that McGregor is a natural, whether it is inside the Octagon or in front of the camera. He is a great entertainer and has a persona which attracts everyone towards him. It’s a good change of pace to see him doing something different, where he can show his funny side to all the fans.