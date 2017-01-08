UFC News: Joe Rogan says the money is in Conor McGregor vs Nick Diaz

Joe Rogan sets up the buzz for an incredible match-up: Conor McGregor vs. Nick Diaz.

08 Jan 2017





Joe Rogan wants McGregor to fight Nick Diaz in 2017.

What’s the Story?

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that 2017 could hold a spectacular fight; Conor McGregor vs. Nick Diaz. Rogan was quoted on his podcast the Joe Rogan experience, as saying the following:

“I think they missed the boat if they wanted to make the fu*king big money, It’s Nick Diaz vs. Conor McGregor.”

In case you didn’t know

The McGregor-Nate Diaz rivalry was one of the most popular during the ‘16 season. Diaz submitted McGregor with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their bout at UFC 196.

McGregor, though, won the next match via majority decision at UFC 202. Both bouts created a lot of buzz and were among some of the highest selling UFC events.

Nate’s elder brother Nick Diaz received a ban in due to a third marijuana violation in Nevada following tests that took place after his UFC 183 clash with Anderson Silva. The elder Diaz hasn’t been in a competitive match since 2015 and is looking to return in style.

The heart of the matter

There does seem to be a small issue with the potential match up with experts such as Brendan Schaub saying that Nick Diaz might be too big for McGregor. McGregor is originally a featherweight fighter who has just moved to the Lightweight category for the title at UFC 206.

Nick Diaz, however, is naturally a Welterweight fighter who has even gone on to challenge Anderson ‘Spider’ Silva for the Middleweight title at UFC 183.

McGregor has been taking a sabbatical since he beat Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. After demanding a stake in the UFC and getting a California State Boxing License last year, he looks geared up for a big fight.

What’s next?

“I think Nick is like, ‘Look, I want a big, big name, or a title fight,’” Rogan said.

The future for McGregor is quite unclear, with the impending birth of his baby and the role in Game of Thrones taking up his time currently. Nick Diaz has recently been cleared to fight post his ban, but it has been quite clear for a while that both fighters are looking for a Mega-Bout.

Sportskeeda’s take:

We believe that while Nick Diaz might be a formidable opponent for Conor McGregor and the pay per view would certainly do big numbers should a fight like that happen. The logical decision for Conor McGregor’s next fight, however, would probably be the younger Diaz instead, considering their rivalry.

Conor McGregor has several opponents lined up for him after he returns though, besides the Diaz brothers. The list includes Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson and possibly even Tyron Woodley.

