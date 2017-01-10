UFC News: Jon Jones challenges power lifter in arm wrestling and gets beaten easily

Jones decides to take on arm wrestler and power lifter Robert Oberst at the LA Fit Expo in an arm wrestling match...

by Darrien Starling News 10 Jan 2017, 23:27 IST

What’s the story?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has participated in plenty of activities while serving his suspension from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competition. One of them involves challenging a power lifter to an arm wrestling match during a signing session with fans.

ENTimports.com captured the match on video:

Jon Jones Tries To Arm Wrestle A Powerlifter, Gets Played With Then SMASHED!

In case you didn’t know...

Jones has terrorized the light heavyweight division for years, demolishing a plethora of great fighters on the way to cementing himself as one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) competitors of all time. Jones’ holds a staggering 22-1 record, in which his only loss came by disqualification for throwing “twelve to six elbows” that are illegal in UFC competition.

Trouble has also found Jones, which is the reason he hasn’t fought since April of 2016. Not only was Jones involved in a hit-and-run incident shortly after his last victory over Ovince Saint Preux, but he was also popped for doping a second time later that summer.

Jones and his biggest rival Daniel Cormier, were set to headline UFC 200 before his violation; the disappointment was felt around the MMA world after Jones delivered a bone-chilling press conference filled with tears and regret.

The heart of the matter:

In the meantime, Jones has found continued to stay in the limelight throughout this tough time by making special appearances, guest starring on podcast shows, interacting with fans on social media and competing in a number of events. He even made headlines by competing against UFC legend Dan Henderson in a Submission Underground match in which he won relatively easily. Jones seems to be doing a great job staying busy and slowly recreating his image.

What’s next?

Jones will be done serving his suspension this summer and will likely get a chance to place himself into UFC title contention.

SportsKeeda’s take:

In my opinion, I believe Jones is doing his best to repair his tainted image. After listening to Jones’ appearance on Joe Rogan’s show, I get the impression that he is very concerned on how the MMA industry and how his fans feel about him. He’s definitely having a good time but he wants to show people that he’s genuinely a good guy even though his actions doesn’t always say so. I can’t wait to see Jones back in the octagon, the UFC light heavyweight division definitely misses his talent.