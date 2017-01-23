Jose "Shorty" Torres says TJ Dillashaw helped him dominate in his latest title defense against Pedro Noble

Jose "Shorty" Torres gives an exclusive interview after his dominating TKO victory over Pedro Nobre to Defend his Title in Titan FC 43.

Jose “Shorty” Torres trained with Team Elevation



Jose "Shorty" Torres continued his undefeated pro career record while defending his Titan FC Flyweight title at Titan FC 43. Shorty wasted no time while decimating the veteran Pedro Nobre, finishing the bout in just 86 seconds by the way of TKO.

With a straight 4-0 record in his pro-career, Torres is one of the top Flyweights in the world. It is only a matter of time until UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard gives him the call.

The two-time IMMAF Amateur MMA World Championship gold medalist who joined the pro-ranks with 25 straight wins in his amateur career opens up for the first time before Indian Mixed Martial Arts community in an exclusive interview with Hari Bhagirath from KHK MMA Bahrain.

What was one thing that was in your mind as the bout began?

The biggest thing on my mind was "this is finally happening!" The fight was setback because of an injury and I was overall very excited to be back to the ring. So when it finally happened, I couldn't be happier. I just wanted to go out there and have fun.

How does it feel like when you have to defend the Titan FC title? How is it different from the other bouts?

Personally, it is not too different for me. I'm very happy that I was able to knock out a veteran like Pedro Nobre the way I did, but as for defending the belt, for me, it's just another fight and a win is a win. I'm very happy with the outcome and is pleased with my performance. Plus, it's just great to know that I'm still the champion.

Tell us more about your training and camp?

Well, I trained with Bang Muay Thai with coach Duane Ludwig and Team Elevation in Denver, Colorado for this fight with many great fighters like Tim Elliot, Joseph Benavidez, Frankie Saenz, Eric Shelton, Juan Archuleta, Carlos Hernandez, Brandon Moreno and TJ Dillashaw.

TJ helped me the most and because of that, I was able to dominate the way I did. The camp was great and I was extremely over-prepared for this fight!

How is your working relationship with KHK MMA Bahrain and how did that influence you as an athlete?

Being signed with KHK MMA has helped me grow so much as an athlete and as an individual. They helped me start my career and continue to help me grow. Sheikh Khalid is a great role model and has helped me so much in my career and if it wasn't for him and the team overall, I wouldn't be anywhere close to where I am today!

I'm very happy to be part of and represent a team like KHK MMA.

What are your future plans?

My future plans are to fight in the UFC and make my presence known in the Flyweight division! And have fun along the way.

Do you have one message that you want to convey to your fans in India?

To everyone supporting me in the beautiful country of India, I truly appreciate your love and I wouldn't be here without your support! I always say I might be the only one inside the cage, but I know outside I have so many people who have motivated and have allowed me to get this far.

I wouldn't be here without your support and I say – We can, we will and together we are unstoppable.