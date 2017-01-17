MMA News: Kerala's Vishnu "Drona" Kodugazhi wins by referee stoppage

Kerala's Vishnu "Drona" Kodugazhi ends up winning following by a shoulder injury sustained by his opponent Yousif Adel during the bout.

Vishnu “Drona” Kodugazhi lands a hard right on Yousif Adel

KHK Fight Night II: Amateur MMA Championship witnessed some spirited battles between India and Bahrain. The highlight of the night was the sensational match between Vishnu “Drona” Kodugazhi and Yousif Adel.

Vishnu hails from Calicut, Kerala and has a background in Muay Thai. Cornered by Professional fighter Abdul Muneer, Vishnu played to his strengths. Both fighters kept it standing with Yousif coming back with lethal counters.

During the first minute, Yousif evaded most of the assault from Vishnu and countered with kicks to the head and multiple low-kicks. The highlight of the bantamweight bout was the lethal back kick from Vishnu which Yousif evaded skillfully.

Decoding every move of the opponent, Vishnu was able to land significant crosses and hooks that took a toll on Yousif.

The swift aggression forced Yousif against the cage when Vishnu unleashed a barrage of heavy hits forcing his opponent to go for a clinch. The referee noticed the dislocated shoulder of Yousif and called for doctor’s intervention.

Though Yousif pleaded to carry on fighting, the doctor ordered for the stoppage thereby declaring Vishnu as the winner.

An emotional Vishnu, as he accepted his trophy from Mohammed Shahid, CEO of KHK MMA Bahrain, said the following:

“I need to thank all my friends, family, teachers especially Abdul Muneer for giving me this opportunity. I am looking forward to improve my skills and finally want to fight in Brave Combat Federation. I am really sorry that my opponent had to go through an injury. He definitely has the heart and was an amazingly gifted athlete. I am glad to make my city Calicut proud.”

Mohammed Shahid hands over the trophy to Vishnu during the victory ceremony

Abdul Muneer, who is also from the same hometown as that of Vishnu, was quoted as saying:

“Vishnu has the skill and calibre of an international Mixed Martial Artist. I am sure that the day when he will be fighting in Brave Combat Federation is near. The greatest ability of this young fighter is that he adapts quickly to the game plans of his opponent which is indeed tough even for seasoned fighters.”

