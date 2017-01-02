MMA News: Amanda Nunes criticises Rousey's coach Edmond Tarverdyan after UFC 207 debacle

The Lioness went after Rousey's camp after dismantling her at UFC 207

A Lioness’ flawless victory.

What’s the story?

Amanda Nunes stunned the entire MMA community as she dismantled the UFC star Ronda Rousey to successfully retain her strap at UFC 207.

After the victory, The ‘Lioness’ didn’t take long to point a finger at her opponent’s head coach, Edmond Tarverdyan.

According to Themaclife.com, Nunes was quoted stating the following:

“Yeah, because she thinks that she’s a boxer, you know? He(Tarverdyan) like put this thing in her head and make the girl believe in that. I don’t know why he did that. She have great judo, and she can go far in this division, but he put some crazy thing about boxing, and her career started to go down.

And if I win that, I am the real striker. This is the only thing I wanted to look at him, to say it.”

In case you didn’t know...

This isn’t the first time someone has slammed Tarverdyan. Most notably. Rousey’s mother, AnnMaria De Mars, had expressed her reservations about him. Many fans and pundits have also been unconvinced by the Armenian’s methods.

Tarverdyan has been a part of Rousey’s career way before her rise to stardom. He is best known to the MMA community as her boxing coach. But most of Ronda’s fights ended with her superior judo skills that her opponents had no answer to.

The heart of the matter

At UFC 207, it was painfully obvious that Rousey hadn’t repaired the chink in her armour that Holly Holm had exposed a year agi. The former champ was clearly staggered as the Brazilian rocked her with blow after blow, granting Ronda her second consecutive loss.

What next?

Amanda Nunes has successfully defended her title. And now according to Dana White, Nunes’ popularity will reach new heights. The champ had previously mentioned that she would be willing to grant ‘Rowdy’ a rematch if she would defeat her. The manner of her victory, however, has left little doubt as to how their rematch would go.

Ronda Rousey, on the other hand, has much to contemplate about. With many corners touting her retirement, Rousey put out a message post-UFC 207 stating that she needs some time to reflect and think about where to go from here.

This has come amidst many fighters urging her not to call it a day, and to fight through this testing phase.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Ronda Rousey needs to take a good, hard look at herself and her career now. She had been resolutely sticking by Tarverdyan when everyone else was slating him, but the time has come to perhaps consider the notion that moving to another fight camp would do her a world of good.