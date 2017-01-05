MMA News: Amateur Fighter from Karnataka Shashi Kumar to represent India at KHK Amateur MMA Championship

Shashi Kumar who is a two-time Indian Amateur MMA Champion will be representing India at Amateur MMA Championship held at Bahrain.

Shashi Kumar is on an undefeated streak of six wins

Shashi Kumar, (6-0-0) who is a multi-time winner of Amateur MMA Championship in India has secured a place in Team India competing at Amateur MMA Championship in Bahrain organised by KHK MMA on January 12th, 2017.

The event is a part of the developmental initiative previously announced by KHK MMA to support athletes from India. Shashi Kumar is riding an undefeated streak of six wins in his amateur career and is considered one of the most talented prospects in Indian MMA.

He is versatile with dominating striking ability and is equipped with lethal submission skills, which make him a threat to any fighter. Shashi hails from a family of wrestlers who have a historic and legendary significance in Karnataka.

His Grandfather's father, Narayanappa was the champion honoured by His Highness Krishna Raja Wadiyar of Mysore Kingdom. The rising talent has a stable fan following in Karnataka, India.

Shashi Kumar winning India Amateur Championship at BodyPower 2015

“It is a matter of pride and I am thankful towards all my coaches, elders and friends who helped me grow. I have a lot of responsibility going to Bahrain because I am representing the glorious state of Karnataka and the rising sports tradition of India which had been emerging strong despite every odds. When I informed my father - K. Nagaraj, that I am going to Bahrain to represent India, I found that pride in his eyes. As far as training is concerned, I am giving my best and am in the best shape of my entire life,” says Shashi Kumar, who is glad that he can carry the Indian flag to a global venue.

