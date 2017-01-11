MMA News: Bellator interested in CM Punk

Will CM Punk get a chance to fight again?

by Shikhar Abs News 11 Jan 2017, 20:45 IST

is

Could we see CM Punk in Bellator?

What’s the story?

CM Punk has made a huge impact on the entertainment business. Punk was one of the biggest stars in WWE and had a long successful run with the promotion. After leaving WWE franchise, Punk announced that he is interested in fighting in the Octagon and signed a UFC contract with Dana White.

He faced Mickey Gall, a newcomer to UFC on his debut fight at UFC 203, where he was forced into submission and lost in the first round. Despite his performance, CM Punk caught the eye of the president of Bellator MMA, Scott Coker.

In case you didn’t know...

In spite of being the longest reigning WWE Heavyweight champion of the modern era, CM Punk felt that he was undervalued and did not like the direction WWE was heading. He left WWE after having a bitter falling out with the management.

Bellator already has some ex-WWE fighters on their roster including Bobby Lashley and is also rumoured to be in talks with Ryback.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Coker expressed his interest in Punk,

“If he was free from any obligations and if wanted to fight under Bellator, we would definitely love to have a conversation with him.

I believe he is still under contract.”

CM Punk signed a multi-fight contract with UFC and is still under their contract. But another fight in UFC seems highly unlikely after he failed to impress anyone. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White expressed his concern about giving Punk his second fight in UFC,

“UFC is a dangerous place, man. It really is. It’s a tough place to come in for your first couple fights. I give him all the credit and respect in the world for coming in and giving it a shot. It’s a tough place to do it though. But we will see what happens. I love the guy.”

What’s next?

CM Punk failed to come through, in one of the most anticipated debuts in the UFC. He was wrestled down and forced to tap out by Mickey Gall in the first round. Following his dismal performance, even Dana White is apprehensive in giving Punk a second chance anytime soon.

Officially he is still under contract with UFC, Bellator MMA president seems to be interested in giving Punk a chance to fight in their promotion. It will all come down to Dana White and whether he releases Punk from the contract to fight in Bellator.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The transition from WWE to fighting in the Octagon is rather difficult, and that too in UFC. It boasts most of the top fighters in the MMA world, fighters who have been training for years and have prior experience.

It certainly is not a place for someone to make a debut in MMA. What would have been better for CM Punk, was to fight elsewhere first, get the hang of it and then enter the unforgiving world of the UFC.

CM Punk has another chance to prove himself with this offer from Bellator MMA. It will be a good change of pace for Punk and he could rebuild his career there.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com