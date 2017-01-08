MMA News: Brave Combat Federation announces try-outs for Indian pro-MMA fighters at Bahrain

Four Indian Pro-MMA athletes will give their try-outs for Brave Combat Federation at the venue of Amateur MMA Championships at Bahrain

Govind Singh announced for tryouts at Brave Combat Federation

Brave Combat Federation has announced tryouts for Indian Pro-MMA fighters in the upcoming Amateur MMA Championship to be held in Bahrain on January 12th, 2017. The latest announcement will ensure more opportunities for Indian athletes.

In the latest announcement held at Bahrain, Brave President Mohammed Shahid had revealed four names of Indian fighters who will be flying down to Bahrain on January 12th to take part in the tryouts.

Govind Singh, Pushpender Singh, Pawan Maan Singh and Hardeep Singh are the four names that had been announced. Govind Singh has an impressive record of 5-1-0 in his professional career and a sizable fan following.

Govind is a recognisable face in the Indian flyweight division. He is known for his aggressive fighting style involving impressive slams and takedowns followed by ground and pound. Hardeep Singh is a veteran who had been involved in MMA since 2005.

He fights in the Bantamweight division and had been training in gyms in the United Kingdom and Canada. Delhi-based Pushpender Singh (1-4-0) and Pawan Maan Singh had been active in the Super Fight League. Pawan Maan Singh (4-1-0) is the first Indian to become a Champion in two weight classes.

Super Fight League has not officially responded yet to the incident of Indian fighters from their roster migrating to Brave Combat Federation.

The Uttrakhand fighter, Govind Singh was overwhelmed as he replied:

“I trust the vision of Mohammed Shahid since I know him personally as a fighter and as a leader. The change Brave Combat Federation had brought in Asia had been phenomenal. Brave Combat Federation and KHK MMA are moving in a direction that enriches the lives and dreams of a lot of athletes. The level of change in the past one year is a testimony for the commitment of the organization led by a leadership that believes in the right action.”

KHK MMA Amateur Championship: Bahrain vs. India will take place on January 12th in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a total of 19 fights scheduled, the card will be headlined by the second amateur fight of the Prince of Bahrain Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who will face Manish Kumar in a Lightweight bout.

