MMA News: Brave to host 9 events in Middle East in 2017; UAE to have an edition in March

Brave Combat Federation reveals aggressive market plans for 2017

Brave Combat Federation has announced an aggressive schedule for 2017 according to powerup-mag.com. With nine events scheduled in the Middle East, apart from events across the world, Brave is all set for an aggressive expansion plan. Brave CEO Mohammad Shahid called 2016 a “phenomenal” year for the promotion, but it seems like he still has power moves to make in the coming one.

In 2016, Brave delivered two aggressive events featuring fighters from 21 nations. Among these, five of the fighters were from India. Brave has hinted that there will be more Indian Mixed Martial Artists who will be featured in Brave. This comes as a relief for Indian MMA, which has been inactive with major promotions finding it hard to cope with financial setbacks.

Currently, Abdul Muneer, Mohammed Farhad, Pavan Maan Singh, Sunny Khatri, Gurdarshan Mangat and Mohammed Atif have signed six-figure contracts with Brave.

Major countries in the region are already in talks to host an edition. Brave has also revealed that it is committed to supporting the development of amateur Mixed Martial Artists from India who have a huge fan following in the Middle East.

Brave is set to go to United Arabs Emirates in mid-march, although talks are underway to finalise the venue in Dubai or Abu Dhabi. “We are committed to reaching out to the global audience, who are fans of one of the fastest growing sports on the planet. With one of the strongest team with professionals from sports and entertainment industry, our growth is inevitable to meet the growing demands from the global MMA community,” said Mohammed Shahid.

