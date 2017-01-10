MMA News: Chael Sonnen says Ronda Rousey's time in MMA and movies is over

Chael Sonnen doesn't believe in a Rousey return; in the cage or in movies.

The Bad Guy still talks a big game

What’s the story?

The former undefeated Women’s Bantamweight Champion, Ronda Rousey fell for the second time in her MMA career at UFC 207 in the hands of the Brazilian, Amanda Nunes.

Former UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen slammed the former Olympian during an interview with TMZ Sports. The American Gangster stated that her time in the Octagon and in movies is all but over.

In case you didn’t know…

Ronda Rousey was previously the most dominant female fighter on the planet. She was the star to sell PPVs before Conor McGregor emerged. Her rise to stardom secured her movie roles in mainstream cinemas like The Expendables 3, Entourage and Furious 7.

She is one of the most followed combat personas on social media with over nine million followers on Instagram and over three million on Twitter. Her first loss came via a second round knockout during her battle with former boxing champ, Holly Holm at UFC 193. The loss had a mental impact on Rousey which also led her to have suicidal thoughts (self-admittedly).

The heart of the matter

The ‘Bad Guy’ Sonnen said that most of the athletes like to ‘dangle’ around retirement stories or showing off a possibility of being on the brink of a career end, in referring to Rousey.

According to Mixedmartialarts.com, this is what he had to say:

“It’s like a little kid – all they want is to be begged. To say, ‘Oh no, you’re so good, we really need you.’ That’s all they’re looking for. As soon as that athlete loses a couple of times, is no longer this big top athlete, isn’t going to get that compliment, they start singing a different tune. They start going, ‘Five or six more years, let me try this out.’

He continued stating that though the UFC star is in her prime, her time in the Octagon has reached an end. According to him, she lacks acting abilities, and the reason she found herself doing movies is because of her fame stemming from the Octagon in the first place. .

Here is a video of what Sonnen had to say:

Chael Sonnen Says Ronda Has No Real Hollywood Future

Ronda Rousey sucks at acting ... so says Chael Sonnen, who says if Ronda stops fighting, her Hollywood career is over.

What next?

Recently her coach, Edmond Tarvardyan stated that no plans have been made for her future yet. While many speculate her time in the cage is over, she still has some star power that can sell a good amount of tickets.

So the UFC can convince her to put on her gloves once again.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s sad to see Sonnen, who has never been a UFC Champion himself, make such remarks about a person who has paved way for women’s MMA.

When the Bad Guy can lose so many big fights and still continue on with his career, why can’t Rousey, who is still in her prime, make a comeback?