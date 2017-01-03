MMA News: Cody 'No Love' Garbrandt tweets about UFC 207 victory over Dominick Cruz

Savage indeed...

by Subramaniam TG News 03 Jan 2017, 19:53 IST

The Dominator was dethroned by the savage

What’s the Story?

Cody Garbrandt broke his recent silence on social media about his 30th Dec victory at UFC 207 against Dominick Cruz for the UFC Bantamweight Title.

Cody Tweeted;

I said it before…To Dethrone a King, you need to send in a Savage!! #AndNew #ManifestDestiny Thank you Cruz and his team for the battle!! @UFC

In Case you didn’t know…

Fighiting for Team Alpha Male, Cody got a shot at the title after a run of three consecutive knock outs. Cruz who fights for Alliance MMA, was the best fighter in the history of the division. But when Cody Garbrandt faced the former champion at UFC 207, he won the title by unanimous decision. The scoring, 48-46,48-46,48-47, didn’t quite reflect the dominance that Garbrandt displayed as he knocked down Cruz on multiple occasions with his well timed shots.

The heart of matter

Cody is the first member of the Team Alpha Male fighters to successfully dethrone Dominick Cruz after attempts from the founder of the team, Urijah Faber at UFC 199and former teammate T.J Dilashaw, who lost his title to Cruz early last year.

This has ushered a new era for the fight team based in Sacramento. They now have a Champion in their group who shall represent them vocally.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The news of Dominick Cruz losing the title after his years of dominance has sent ripples through the community. ‘No Love’ who many thought was only good for that ‘one lucky punch’, handled Cruz in an extremely mature fashion, negotiating his footwork while landing power shots in their exchanges.

This defeat has raised interesting questions as to the next Bantamweight title fight. Will Cody have a rematch with Cruz or will he have to defend it against T.J Dillashaw, a former team mate and a former Bantamweight Champion?