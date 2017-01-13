MMA News: Dillon Danis continues to pursue grappling bout with Jon Jon

The jiu-jitsu ace once again makes an attempt to get Jon Jones' attention

by Rohit Nath News 13 Jan 2017, 02:53 IST

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis

What’s the story?

Jiu-jitsu ace Dillon Danis continues to goad Jon Jones for a grappling match. Dillon took to twitter to post a photo of he and Jon Jones from the past. The caption was humorous.

That time a nice boy named Jonathan Dwight Jones asked me for a picture. pic.twitter.com/PJRw4cIr2N — Pablo (@dillondanis) January 11, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is doing grappling super fights till he serves his full one-year suspension with UFC. He most recently submitted veteran Dan Henderson in December. Dillon Danis has been calling him out for a long time, and Jon Jones has refused. Recently, Jones even called Danis a “douchebag” who he won’t entertain and who isn’t worth his time.

Dillon Danis is a pro-Jiu Jitsu athlete, racking up 15-wins in grappling contests. He came to a greater spotlight when he became the grappling partner for UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor ahead of his bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 202. He has since forged a good relationship with UFC’s top box office draw.

He was also brought into McGregor’s camp for his most recent bout at UFC 205 against Eddie Alvarez

Danis even stated that he wants to fight UFC up-and-coming star Sage Northcutt as part of his first fight.

The heart of the matter

At this point, Dillon is just making humour out of the whole situation. He more than likely knows that his chances for a grappling bout with Jon Jones are little to none. Also, he is undoubtedly utilising social media to get his name out there and sell his brand. It is a sensible move from his side, especially if he is moving closer to a UFC debut.

What’s next?

Ultimately, this will all turn out to be nothing but an online saga. Jones will continue to have grappling super fights with other big names while shrugging off Danis. However, Danis has gotten good exposure from the saga of pursuing Jon Jones. His pursuit may continue for longer.

Sportskeeda's take

While Danis may have badly wanted the grappling bout with the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, he knows nothing is going to come of it. It won’t be surprising to see Danis try to juice it out and chase after Jones for longer. Jones will keep shrugging it off, as he pleases. It would be interesting if the two did come face-to-face.