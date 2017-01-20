MMA News: Ex-MMA fighter Brett Rogers accused of criminal sexual conduct

Rogers is reportedly homeless.

by Johny Payne News 20 Jan 2017, 18:19 IST

Da Grimm has a long history of anti-social behaviour outside the cage

What’s the story?

Veteran Mixed Martial Arts Heavyweight, and former MMA fighter Brett Rogers has been accused of criminal sexual conduct, by not one, but three different persons. Rogers has been charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of interfering with someone’s privacy.

Court documents against Rogers indicate that he has been charged with all three incidents in St. Paul, Minnesota. According to Sarah Horner of the Pioneer Press, Rogers is homeless as of 2017. Horner’s report states that the three alleged incidents are said to have taken place in a bathroom, a library and at Ramsey County Jail, respectively.

Besides, Rogers has, previously, been convicted of violating a no-contact order.

In case you didn’t know...

Brett ‘Da Grimm’ Rogers (17-10-0-1) is one of the most controversial figures in MMA, notorious for his anti-social activities outside the cage. The boxing and Muay Thai specialist holds wins over notable fighters such as Andrei Arlovski and has lost to fighters like Fedor Emelianenko and Alistair Overeem.

He held an undefeated professional MMA record before facing MMA legend, Emelianenko. However, his career hit a downward stride after his fight with the ‘Last Emperor’.

The heart of the matter

The earliest incident of this trio of sexual misconduct reportedly occurred in November of 2016 at the George Latimer Central Library, when Rogers allegedly groped a male employee inside an elevator. The employee has stated that he went on to remove Rogers’ hand, after which the MMA fighter left the elevator.

The second incident is said to have occurred at the St. Paul skyway bathroom, when Rogers allegedly asked a man, whether he would like to engage in sexual activities inside a stall. This incident took place on January 4th, 2017. The MMA fighter is said to have grabbed the man’s buttocks when he rejected Rogers’ advances.

The third incident of this sequence of sexual misconduct has been reported to the authorities by Rogers’ Ramsey County Jail cellmate. He alleges that on a certain day, he awoke to find his then-cellmate Rogers fondling him inside their jail-cell.

Besides this, Rogers has been convicted of another serious crime in the past, when he was jailed for 60 days for beating his wife, Tiuana Rogers, in June 2011.

What’s next?

As of now, Rogers is said to be homeless. And as if that wasn’t enough, the multiple accusations of deviant sexual behaviour are sure to take the jam out of his doughnut. Ever, since getting knocked out by Emelianenko in Strikeforce, Rogers, seems to have lost his way.

His last fight was in late 2015, and as of 2017, his prospects aren’t looking too bright, particularly, in this ever-evolving sport of MMA.

Sportskeeda’s take

Da Grimm should serve as a cautionary tale to young fighters looking to make it big in the fight business. When Rogers knocked out Arlovski, he was being touted as the next big HW to come out of America.

However, his subsequent losses and anti-social approach toward his own family, as well as strangers have led him to the brink of poverty; and rendered him homeless. Nevertheless, if Rogers is guilty, he most definitely, deserves to be punished for his crimes.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com