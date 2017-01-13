MMA News: Fighters walks out on a Tricycle as the Puppet from 'Saw', gets knocked out brutally under a minute

Well, at least he tried.

@Pareshaan_aatma by shadwal-srivastava News 13 Jan 2017, 20:42 IST

Billy the Puppet is surely disappointed!

What’s the story?

The world of MMA has been lucky enough to witness some incredible walkouts in the past. To count a few, when Conor McGregor walked out to fight Jose Aldo at UFC 194 to the tune of ‘Foggy Dew’, it was one of the most incredible and grandest walkouts of all time.

Or every time when Ronda Rousey walked out to fight before her loss to Holly Holm, the aura and impact she created in her walkouts was scary. But sadly, not everyone can make their walkouts memorable. The fighter referred to in this article, tried very hard but failed miserably.

In case you didn’t know...

Recently, a fighter walked out to fight as Billy the Puppet from the movie franchise ‘Saw’. He tried to make it one of the scariest walkouts of all time when he walked out on a tricycle with some immensely creepy music.

While the execution was commendable, the fighter’s performance in the cage made him famous for all the wrong reasons when his opponent knocked him out brutally in just under a minute.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s the video of the fighter’s (memorable) walk out and knockout from Fury Fight Pick’s twitter feed:

Here's your daily dose of cringe



MMA fighter rides a tricycle to the cage, dressed as the puppet from Saw, then gets KO'd in under a minute pic.twitter.com/07MSdDt0Yt — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) 12 January 2017

We got you covered, Billy! Credits: Ladydiedie from Deviantart.com

What’s next?

When you walk out to an MMA fight on a tricycle wearing a Puppet mask with some scary background music, there are very high chances of you ending up on the listings and countdowns of multiple Youtube channels. While ‘Biggest MMA fails of all time’ wasn’t the video he probably wanted to feature in, sadly, this guy might just make the cut.

Sportskeeda’s take

Each and every fighter walking out to a fight deserves respect for his courage and hard work, irrespective of the result of the fight. While we love the brutal fights that make the sport of MMA so incredible, we don’t mind some hilarious stuff like this coming our way as well.

