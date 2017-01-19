MMA news: Frankie Edgar believes it is time for BJ Penn to retire

Frankie Edgar explains why B.J Penn should retire.

What’s the story?

Former UFC Lightweight champion and current Featherweight top contender Frankie “The Answer” Edgar has given his thoughts about B.J. Penn’s retirement. According to Foxsports.com, the former champion believes that the Hawaiian should retire. “The Answer” told TMZ that he would like to see Penn retire. He was quoted stating the following:

“It’s never my place to tell someone to retire, that’s something you have to want to do, Personally, I’d like to see BJ retire. That’s not the BJ we all fell in love with. His fighting style, the type of person he is and how he just brings it , you can tell he was kind of just a shell of himself. Father time is undefeated and that’s just what it is.The warrior is still there, his spirit is still there, it’s just his body wasn’t responding and he wasn’t doing the things he usually does. He’s probably lost a little step in his speed and you know BJ was one of the fastest out there. That was one of his biggest tools, so you take that away it’s tough.”

Below is the video uploaded by TMZ in which Edgar can be seen stating the above quote:

In case you didn’t know...

“The Prodigy” made his return at UFC Fight Night 103 after almost two-and-a-half years away from the sport. He faced Yair Rodriguez in the first UFC event of the year. He lost his return fight in 24 seconds of the second round via TKO.

Edgar and Penn have fought each other thrice inside the octagon. “The Answer” has emerged victorious every time.

The heart of the matter

In his return fight against Rodriguez, the Hawaiian got outstruck 55-4 in significant strikes. He also suffered the first knockdown of his MMA career. It was disheartening to watch a legend like Penn endure such hellacious ground-and-pound at the hands of a 24 year old upcoming prospect. This is the major reason which has prompted Edgar and many other pundits to beseech him to retire.

What next?

There is some hearsay that the former Lightweight champion might retire. His striking coach Jason Parillo had urged him to retire after his loss at UFC Fight Night 103. However, it’s still to be seen whether he will return to the octagon or not. As for Edgar, his next opponent is currently undecided.

Sportskeeda’s take

As Edgar said, Penn’s bout against Rodriguez suggested that he is a fighter at heart. It also suggests that he still has plenty of fight left in him. However, all MMA fans would agree that it’s highly dispiriting to watch a legend such as Penn suffer such dreadful defeats. It’s safe to say that the sport has evolved and has passed by “The Prodigy”. He isn’t getting any younger and MMA is a young man’s sport. So for the benefit of his own health, it would be better if he chooses to resist the temptation for a comeback.