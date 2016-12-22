MMA News: Frankie Edgar to commentate at Brave 3

Frankie Edgar

Brave Combat Federation has confirmed Brave 3, in Curitiba, Brazil. The event will be the first to be hosted outside Bahrain. Along with the announcement, Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation has revealed that the former UFC Lightweight Champion and two-time Featherweight contender Frankie “The Answer” Edgar will be an integral part of the historic event on February 2017, in Brazil.

Mohammed Shahid has confirmed that Edgar will be the guest color commentator during the official broadcasting of Brave 3 in Curitiba, alongside play-by-play veteran Cyrus Fees.

“I am really glad to have Frankie commentating at Brave 3 and, hopefully, even more events in the future. He is one of the most respected athletes in the world, a true legend of the sport, and has done it all. So, having his insights in our event is a great opportunity. I couldn’t ask for anything better than this”, Shahid said.

Frankie Edgar is a long-time partner of KHK MMA and friend of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al Khalifa, founder and leader of KHK and Brave.The legendary American fighter was also part of KHK’s professional team. Brave 3 will take place on February 25th at the “Ginásio Poliesportivo Max Rosenmann”, in Curitiba.

The show will be the first promoted event for Brave outside of Bahrain, host-nation of the two past events. Along with the announcement of plans in Brazil, Brave has also announced an ambitious schedule for 2017 with nine events to be hosted in the Middle East.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com