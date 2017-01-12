MMA News: KHK Amateur MMA Bahrain vs. India official weigh-in Results

Team India made weight prior to the Amateur MMA Championship at Bahrain.

India’s Manish Kumar faces Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa

The amateur Mixed Martial Arts team of India made weight at the official weigh-ins held in Bahrain prior to the Amateur MMA Championship to be held on January 12th, 2017. 17 bouts were scheduled in total and all 34 athletes competing in the event had cleared the first challenge.

This included a few of the athletes from Super Fight League who are giving their tryouts at Brave Combat Federation. Fighting at Lightweight, Shaikh Khalid made his way to the scale with his brother Shaikh Nasser, cleared the weigh-ins and had a very intense staredown with his opponent, India’s Manish Kumar.

Sheikh Khalid had lost 14 Kgs to reach the fighting weight of 70 Kgs.

Team India’s coach Jithendra Khare has commented that this is by far one of the best teams India has ever come up with to compete in an International event. All India Mixed Martial Arts President, Aditya Ps initiated the rules briefing for the Amateur MMA fighters from India as well as Bahrain.

Also present at the event were Brave fighters, Mohamad Farhad and Abdul Muneer who travelled with Team India to Bahrain as official representatives. Local professional fighter, Hamza Kooheji, was also on scene supporting and motivating all the local athletes in turn.

Weigh In Results: