MMA News: KHK MMA announces Bahrain vs. India Amateur MMA Championship

The Amateur MMA Championship will provide a platform for Indian athletes to exhibit and evaluate their skills against global athletes.

Teaser of KHK MMA: Bahrain vs India Amateur MMA Championship

Mohammed Shahid, the President of Brave Combat Federation, has announced KHK MMA: India vs. Bahrain Amateur MMA Championship to be held in Bahrain on January 12th, 2017. The event is a part of the developmental initiative previously announced by KHK MMA to support athletes from India.

The Amateur MMA Championship will provide a platform for Indian athletes to exhibit and evaluate their skills against global athletes. This initiative is one of the first steps following the announcement of operations in India by Brave Combat Federation. Here’s what Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation said:

“The focus of the event is to guide and nurture the talent in a protected environment, where the interests of the fighters are safe-guarded. At the moment there is no initiative as organised, funded and supportive as KHK MMA. The grand vision of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa encompasses cultural exchange and relationship building between India and Bahrain through the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and beyond.”

Brave Combat Federation has announced its third instalment for February 2017 in Curitiba, Brazil. So far Brave Combat Federation has given an opportunity to five Indian fighters and is set to sign more quality talent in the coming editions.

“Apart from the events, we are also focused on developing necessary skills for each fighter such as branding, communication and management skills that will be instrumental in sustaining their interest in MMA while providing an alternate source of income along with a thriving post-retirement career option. However the fact remains that we are open only to the right talent with the right vision that aligns with that of the KHK Foundation”, added Shahid.

All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation, which is guided by KHK MMA is scouting for the team that will represent India. Apart from Amateur Mixed Martial Artists, it was also hinted that a few Professional Mixed Martial Artists will also be giving their try-outs to secure their contract with Brave Combat Federation.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com