MMA News: KHK MMA signs major sponsorship for Indian Amateur MMA fighters

KHK MMA sponsors Indian amateur athletes who will compete at India vs Bahrain Amateur MMA Championship at Bahrain.

Team KHK MMA led bu His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa

Mohammed Shahid, the President of Brave Combat Federation, has announced India vs. Bahrain Amateur MMA Championship to be held in Bahrain on January 12th, 2017. The event is a part of the developmental initiative conceptualised by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The Amateur MMA Championship will feature the amateur athletes from Bahrain against Indian amateur athletes. The event is seen as a stepping stone to be featured in Brave Combat Federation.

The event is the second edition of the long term venture between Bahrain and India to foster cultural exchange and relationship building through the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

"All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation is grateful for the constant guidance and support from KHK MMA, which is pivotal in developing the sport of MMA in India. For the first time, Indian amateur athletes have received sponsorship for travel, training and accommodation which is something exclusive for the pro-fighters till date. Such an initiative is indeed a boost for the morale of Indian athletes," announced AIMMAF President in an official press release.

"KHK MMA has provided a quality platform for Indian athletes to reach out to the global events. So far five Indian fighters have competed against global talent and so far three of them came out with flying colours, which interest us to give an opportunity to more talent from India," said Mohammed Shahid, CEOO of KHK MMA.

Apart from amateur fights, tryouts for Brave Combat Federation will also take place for a few pro-fighters during the event.

Brave Combat Federation has announced its third instalment for February 2017 in Curitiba, Brazil. At the moment athletes from 21 nations have taken part in the events held by Brave Combat Federation in the year 2016, which makes the initiative backed by KHK MMA a truly global promotion and the largest in GCC.

