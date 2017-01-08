MMA News: McGregor vs Khabib debate leads to MMA fighter being shot and assaulted

MMA fighter Rasul Mirzaev was attacked and shot perhaps over a debate on the McGregor-Khabib match up.

08 Jan 2017

Rasul Mirzaev in Hospital

What’s the story?

Famous Russian MMA fighter Rasul Mirzaev was attacked by unidentified persons who had broken into his apartment on new year’s eve. Mirzaev was hospitalised as he was brutally beaten and shot multiple times by a ‘traumatic pistol’, including one to his face.

He was rushed to the hospital where he is now reported to be stable after a successful surgery. The assailants went on to rob his house, stealing jewellery and cash. A criminal case has been initiated and the law enforcers are working on identifying the attackers.

A video footage is available of after the attack, which shows first aid being applied on Mirzaev. (Video source YouTube)

(*Warning Graphic Video*)

In case you didn’t know...

Rasul Mirzaev is a former Sambo World Champion and has an impressive MMA record of 17-1-0 (W-L-D).

Back in 2011, Mirzaev got into a fight with 19-year-old student Ivan Agafonov, who had hit his head falling down. Agafonov died a few days later due to a brain haemorrhage. Mirzaev was released from prison in 2012 after 15 months of detention.

This was a very high profile case and had a negative impact on his career.

The heart of the matter

A source close to Mirzaev claimed that a few weeks earlier, he was involved in a fight at a nightclub.

His friend told a Russian website Life.ru, that the fight started over an argument about Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. At that time he was with UFC star Artem Lobov in the club. A group of Dagestani men were heckling Lobov about McGregor’s hesitation on fighting their fellow Dagestani fighter Nurmagomedov.

Lobov, while talking to BloodyElbow confirmed that he had met Mirzaev in Moscow, but denied any involvement in the club incident

“Not true. I did meet Mirzaev in Russia. We got on really well, he is a very nice guy. I am shocked that this happened to him but [it has] nothing to do with me.”

What’s next

Rasul Mirzaev was admitted to the hospital following the attack and is in a stable condition now. He has his friends and family around him, supporting him in his recovery.

Nurmagomedov had an impressive victory against Michael Johnson at UFC 205. He currently holds the #1 spot in the lightweight division with a career record of 24-0-0 (W-L-D).

He is the top contender to face Mcgregor for his lightweight championship belt.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With a few drinks and high levels of testosterone flying all around, nightclub fights are not a rare thing. In this case, an argument about a fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov quickly escalated.

The attack on Mirzaev may have been a result of the nightclub incident. Things will clear up when the assailants will be identified by the police, in the meantime, all we can do is speculate and hope that Mirzaev recovers quickly.

