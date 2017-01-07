MMA News: Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipovic announces his retirement plans

Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipovic announces his retirement from combat sports.

The legendary Croatian has decided to call it a day

What’s the story?

The legendary Croatian fighter has decided to hang up his fighting gloves. It’s only been a couple of days since he won three fights in two days.

Filipovic had been competing in Rizin FF’s 2016 Openweight Grand Prix. He last defeated Amir Aliakbari via a first round knockout to become the inaugural Rizin Openweight Grand Prix champion.

According to mmaweekly.com, the Croatian intends to wind-up his fighting career because of health issues. He was quoted stating the following:

“The only option remains some farewell fight, but this is only if I rehabilitate my knee. I never want to go through what I went through during the preparation for this tournament. I know that I have often said I am ending my career, but this is really the end. It will be difficult, that’s for sure. People who know me tease me because of how many times I have retired, but I promised my family that this time it is final.”

In case you didn’t know...

Filipovic was a knock-out artist and arguably had the most vicious kicks in the sport of MMA. His signature move was his lightning quick left head-kick, once famously described as “right leg, hospital; left leg, cemetery”

The 42-year-old Croatian legend has announced his retirement more than once in the past, only to resurface. However, he insists that this time he is actually retiring from the sport.

The heart of the matter

After becoming the first Openweight Grand Prix champion of Rizin, “Cro Cop” Filipovic had made up his mind to walk away from the sport.

In a recent interview given to Croatian television outlet NovaTV, he revealed that he was retiring and this time the decision would be final. He also revealed that the major reason behind his decision are his health problems.

What next?

In the recent interview given to NovaTV, Crocop also revealed that his contributions to the world of combat sports wouldn’t end with his retirement. He revealed that he plans to remain active in combat sports by training young athletes.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic has given the sport some of its most memorable moments. His knockout of Wanderlei Silva is surely one of the greatest knockouts of all time.

He is an absolute legend of combat sports and the entire MMA world will never forget his immense contribution.

