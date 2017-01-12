MMA news: Pornstar Christy Mack assaulted and raped by MMA fighter ex-boyfriend War Machine

Adult actress Christy Mack has been assaulted and raped by her fighter ex-boyfriend War Machine

Christy Mack with War Machine in happier times

What’s the story?

Christine Mackinday who is the pornstar famously know as Christy Mack, was in a relationship with MMA fighter War Machine. War Machine allegedly attacked her and a friend in her Las Vegas home on August 8. The assault left the adult actress with 18 broken bones, a broken nose, missing teeth, fractured rib and a ruptured liver.

According to Defund.com, a judge has ruled that jurors will be allowed to hear that porn star Christy Mack discussed “rape fantasies” with War Machine, before being viciously beaten and allegedly sexually assaulted by him in 2014.

It’s also been reported that the fighter repeatedly claimed that “real men rape”.

According to Las Vegas Review Journal, Mack told the judge she had asked “War Machine” to play out a rape fantasy with her on one occasion. She added the following to her statement:

“It never came to fruition. I wouldn’t want to have an actual rape happen”

In case you didn’t know...

War Machine is a 35 year old American mixed martial arts fighter. He competed in the welterweight division and had an MMA record of 14-5. He competed as a part of Team Serra in The Ultimate Fighter: Team Hughes vs Team Serra.

Christy Mack is a 25 year old American pornographic actress, nude model and feature dancer. She was in a relationship with War Machine till 2014, until he assaulted her.

Mack posted images of her injuries

The heart of the matter

Corey Thomas, a friend of the adult actress was with Mack at the time of the assault and was also allegedly beaten for 10 minutes by the fighter. According to the police, the fighter charged into Mack’s home and accused her of cheating on him with Thomas in the alleged attack. He then proceeded to punch and choke Thomas. After the beat-down, he told him to leave and not to call the police.

What next?

The fighter is currently held in Nevada’s High Desert State Prison. He has been offered two deals. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the first deal would see him serve 14 years to life in prison whereas the other would see him sentenced 18 to 40 years in prison.

However, it’s being reported that he has rejected both the offers.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Mack may have physically recovered from the injuries she suffered in this horrendous incident. However, such incidents do leave tremendous mental and emotional scars on a person. The entire MMA community wishes that she recovers from the unspeakable trauma that she has suffered. We also wish that she gets justice soon.