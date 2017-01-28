MMA news: Pro MMA fighter arrested and charged with murder

Professional MMA fighter Roshaun Jones has been arrested and charged with murder.

Jones allegedly killed two people

What’s the story?

Professional MMA fighter Roshaun Jones who has fought in a Bellator event, made it into the front page of newspapers for all the wrong reasons. According to Tmz.com, Jones was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing two people. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday in Oklahoma.

Some officials from the Oklahoma City Police Department further revealed that Jones tried to rob a laundromat in Del City of the Oklahoma County on Monday. However, his robbery plans were foiled, thus he ended up shooting two people who eventually perished due to the bullet wounds.

In case you didn’t know...

Roshaun Jones is a 33 year old MMA fighter who fights in the Bantamweight division. He has fought for MMA promotions such as Bellator MMA. He competed for Bellator in a fight against Klayton Mai at Bellator 146 in 2015. He has a professional MMA record of 2-6. He lost his last fight in the first round via submission due to an armbar.

It’s also being revealed that he has been in prison at least nine times before this crime.

The heart of the matter

Jones’ professional MMA career was on a downward spiral. Thus, it’s being widely speculated that debts and other financial problems might have forced him to rob. One of the victims was Nekia Jackson and she was on shift as the day manager of the laundromat. The other victim, a 60-year-old man named Russ Roberts, was a customer who happened to be in the store when Jones allegedly tried to rob it.

Roberts tried to help Jackson when the robbery was happening which led to Jones allegedly shooting both of them.

What next?

The heinous crime came to light when another customer walked into the store later and discovered both the corpses. The customer then called the police. The U.S Marshals service also assisted in the manhunt for Jones earlier in the week and he was eventually captured by authorities in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

He is currently in the Oklahoma County Jail. If convicted he could be sentenced with a death penalty.

Sportskeeda’s take

Our condolences are with the families of the victims. We and the entire MMA community condemn Jones’ actions.