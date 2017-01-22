MMA News: Scott Coker confirms that Bellator would be making an offer to free agent Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader may be one of the latest UFC fighters to crossover to Bellator roster.

Ryan ‘Darth’ Bader may move to Bellator

Light heavyweight fighter Ryan Bader has been in the UFC since winning the TUF season 8. The current ranked #4 fighter in the UFC light heavyweight division completed his deal with the UFC in November, after knocking out the legend Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in UFC Fight Night 100. After the fight ‘Darth’ Bader made it known that even though he loves fighting in the UFC, he would like to test the waters as a free agent. Bader is set to officially become a free agent next week.

Scott Coker recounted the success of landing “100%” of their free agents target at the Bellator 170 press conference. As per Josh Gross, the Bellator president Scott Coker is

ready to offer the free agent Ryan Bader a contract to join their promotion next week,

Ryan Bader has a professional MMA record of 22-5-0 (W-L-D) and, has fought and defeated some of the biggest names in the business. He even has a victory of the current Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis back in 2015 in UFC on FOX 14. Despite his performances he has never got a title shot in UFC.

If Ryan ‘Darth’ Bader decides to join Bellator, he may be one of the top fighters to get a chance to fight Phil Davis for the title in their possible rematch.

The president of Bellator MMA Scott Coker has been very active in signing all the big free agents in the market. Big names in the UFC such as Rory MacDonald,

Benson Henderson, Chael Sonnen, Matt Mitrione, Tito Ortiz and more, have already crossed over to Bellator in the past. Bellator MMA has certainly been bulking up their roster and is quickly on the rise. With no fighting apparel contract in place, sponsorship money is also lucrative in moving over to Bellator MMA.

Ryan Bader’s UFC contract will be up this coming week. Scott Coker has already shown his interest in giving Ryan Bader a contract in their promotion. It will depend on UFC,

if they are willing to make a more lucrative offer to Bader, to make him stay at UFC.

Bellator MMA is offering fair fights to all the fighters in their roster, they are not interested in matching somewhat older fighters like Ortiz, Sonnen with younger bloods. A move to Bellator offers more chances at title fights and more money, especially in terms of sponsorships. They have been very active in signing experienced fighters to their roster and are looking to start 2017 in the same fashion by signing Ryan ‘Darth’ Bader over to their side.