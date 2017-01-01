MMA News: Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa to make his return at KHK India vs. Bahrain Amateur MMA Championship

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa will make his much-anticipated return to the world of Mixed Martial Arts on January 12th, 2017. Sheikh had previously dominated an amateur bout with a 14-second knockout victory in April.

His leadership had been pivotal in establishing MMA in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and the subsequent formation of KHK MMA and Brave Combat Federation. His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa is the First Deputy President of The Supreme Council for Youth & Sports.

He is also the President of Bahrain Athletics Association and Commander of the Royal Guard Special Forces.

Some of the accolades he has amassed include his achievements in endurance sports. Sheikh has also been part of multiple endurance events, winning multiple events representing Bahrain, including achieving first in the Iron Man Championship in New York, June 22nd, 2014.

“We are overwhelmed and the prestige of the event is at an all-time high with the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the event. His vision of strengthening the cultural and diplomatic ties with India through sports has been pivotal in the rise of Mixed Martial Arts in India,” said Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation.

Sheikh’s opponent in his Lightweight (up to 70kg) bout will be the Indian fighter Manish Kumar, a veteran with five fights on the local circuit. Besides the Sheikh Khalid vs. Manish bout, the event will also feature a series of challenges between amateur prospects from India and Bahrain, in a thrilling and competitive night of combats in the Middle East.

It had been hinted a few professional fighters from Super Fight League will be giving their tryouts to opt for Brave Combat Federation over Super Fight League.

