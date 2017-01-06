MMA news: Team Alpha Male offers to train Ronda Rousey

Team Alpha Male head coach Justin Buchholz invites Ronda Rousey to train with them

Ronda Rousey before brutalised by Amanda Nunes

What’s the story?

‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey lost her second consecutive fight inside the octagon in the main event of UFC 207. She made her octagon return against the current UFC women’s Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. She was expected to be her usual imposing, dominant self. Considering the Vegas odds, she was even a betting favorite to win the fight. Fans expected her to win and reclaim her lost title. However, unfortunately for her it didn’t go as planned.

Ever since the fight ended there have been a lot of valid claims that Rousey should leave her coach Edmond Tarverdyan. With fans and pundits also pleading for her to switch Glendale Fighting Club for a better gym.

Entimports.com has reported, that Team Alpha Male has reached out to Rousey. They have reportedly invited her to train with them. Team Alpha Male head coach Justin Buchholz has tweeted the following:

“@RondaRousey you want to come train you are always welcome we don't give a shit about movies or Hollywood only train, only fight no BS. #TAM”

In case you didn’t know...

Team Alpha Male was founded by MMA and UFC legend “The California Kid” Urijah Faber. Under the able leadership of Faber, Team Alpha Male has become the “Top Fight Team”, a title which they won at both 2013 and 2014 World MMA Awards.

It’s also widely considered to be the best team to train with for fighters of lighter weight classes.

Some notable fighters who train at Team Alpha Male are:

Cody Garbrandt Joseph Benavidez Danny Castillo Chad Mendes Andre Fili

“The California Kid” founded Team Alpha Male

The heart of the matter

Rousey was outclassed by Nunes at UFC 207 and by Holm at UFC 193. She is in dire need of a new gym and better coaches. Her most recent loss which highlighted her poor coaching has prompted MMA veteran, Justin Buchholz to offer her an official invitation to let him train her.

What next?

Rousey’s MMA future is currently uncertain. She has again decided to take some time off from MMA to contemplate about her past defeats and plan the future. Whereas, Buchholz has to concentrate on helping Cody Garbrandt in retaining the 135-pound belt. So it’s still to be seen whether Rousey accepts Team Alpha Male’s invitation or not.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Team Alpha Male is without a doubt the best team to train with for fighters of lighter weight classes. Justin Buchholz is a tactical and strategic mastermind and is one of the top MMA coaches in the world. Also, to train with a legend like Urijah Faber is a dream every MMA fan wants to achieve.

Rousey desperately needs a new coach and a better gym to train at and Team Alpha Male can be the perfect match for her. Training alongside fighters like Garbrandt, Benavidez, Mendes, etc can help unlock a new level to her MMA skills.