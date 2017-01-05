MMA News: Team Relentless to participate in KHK Amateur MMA Championship at Bahrain

Team Relentless Head Coach Jithendra Khare confirms participation in Amateur MMA Championship at Bahrain.

Rudransh Azad after his victory in Jesselton Fight League in Borneo, Malaysia

Team Relentless has confirmed participation in the upcoming KHK – Amateur MMA Championship held at Bahrain on 12th January, 2017. Team Relentless has announced Susovan Ghosh, Dipesh Rasal and Rudransh Azad to take part in the event.

Rudransh has made his mark in the Indian amateur MMA community with his unbeaten record of 3-0 in his third amateur bout against MIMMA title contender in Jesselton Fight League in Borneo, Malaysia in September 2016.

Susovan Ghosh is one of the founding members of Team Relentless and has represented India in both BJJ and MMA, in India and on the international circuit. He is a blue belt in BJJ and was a 2013 All-India National Kickboxing gold medalist.

Sushovan is India’s first WPJJC Medal Winner. He had won Bronze in Blue Belt category in 2015. Some of the other accomplishments Susovan has amassed in his career includes Bronze in 2011 Bangkok Open BJJ and Bronze in 2011 Bangkok Open Submission Wrestling.

Dipesh Rasal fights out of Fit and Fight Club in Navi Mumbai and has been an active fighter in the Indian MMA scene. An active competitor in both MMA and Boxing/ Kickboxing circuit in India, Dipesh has competed in India and Malaysia and has a 5-2-0 record.

India’s veteran coach, Jithendra Khare will be present during the Amateur MMA Championship and is confident that Team India will perform better than ever:

“Indian MMA has covered a steep learning curve and have flourished in the year 2016. We expect the same or even greater pace of growth for Indian athletes. Our athletes are in the best shape of their career and are in great condition. We aim at nothing short of winning in style.”

Team Relentless was established in 2012 by Jitendra Khare. Team Relentless currently comprises of athletes from various MMA gyms from across India, such as Nagaland, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Kerala.

Athletes have represented India in multiple competitions in China, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.

