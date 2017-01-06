MMA News: Tito Ortiz to retire after fighting against Chael Sonnen

Tito Ortiz is ready to walk away from MMA.

Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170

What’s the story?

The 42-year-old former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz is set to face Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 on 21st January.

Ortiz has 31 fights to his name in a career which has spanned for 20 years. In this period, he has certainly witnessed his fair share of success and failures. Like most of the fighters in this combat sport, he has suffered many injuries which have rattled his body over time and plagued his career.

According to his recent statement, it seems very likely that this bout will be his last, regardless of the outcome. He will be throwing in his gloves after an illustrious Hall Of Fame career to spend more time with his family.

In case you didn’t know...

The Ortiz – Sonnen rivalry isn’t something new, it predates their MMA career. The first time they met was back in their college wrestling days in 1998, where Sonnen pinned Ortiz in just 44 seconds to win the match. Now after 20 years, Ortiz has a chance to redeem that loss but under MMA rules this time.

Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) and Chael Sonnen (28-14-1) are both coming off first round defeats in their last fights at the hands of Liam McGeary and Rashad Evans respectively.

Ortiz was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July 2012.

The heart of the matter

In a recent conference call, Tito Ortiz discussed his retirement plans with the media. He said (courtesy of MMA Fighting):

This retirement is well due. I’d still be fighting if it wasn’t for my surgeries. My biggest enemy has been my surgeries.

He then went on to list the surgeries which he underwent over his fighting career.

I’ve had an ACL replaced in my left knee, ACL replaced in my right knee, 50 percent of my meniscus taken out of my right knee, lower back fusion, C-6, C-7 fused in my neck, C-5, C-4 disk replacement, C-4, C-3 fused. I have 26-27 concussions, hundreds of stitches, I’ve been through the grinder. My biggest enemy has been my body.

What’s next?

This grudge match is building up to be the biggest one in the history of Bellator till date. The mind games are already under way, both Ortiz and Sonnen are known not to hold back when it comes to trash talking.

Ortiz has already expressed that the outcome doesn’t matter, no matter if he wins or loses, he is going to call it quits from MMA. For Chael Sonnen, it’s a chance to prove once and for all that he is the better fighter.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s going to be a belter of a match. This will be the last chance for the fans to see Tito Ortiz in action inside of the cage and it’s against the biggest trash talker in UFC history, Chael Sonnen.

Everyone is going to get their money’s worth when the two collide at Bellator 170 and settle their score. Ortiz will definitely want to avenge his loss after 20 years and come out victorious.

