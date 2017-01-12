UFC news: Tyron Woodley willing to fight Floyd Mayweather for $5 million

Tyron Woodley talks about wanting to replace Conor McGregor in a potential boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“The Chosen One”

What’s the story?

The current UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley is apparently willing to fight boxing great Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. According to Tmz.com, the 170-pound Champion believes that the fight between Conor McGregor and Mayweather Jr. will surely happen.

However, if their fight does not happen then “The Chosen One” is willing to replace “Mystic Mac”. He also claimed that he would accept a fight against the veteran boxer for just $5 million. In a recent video uploaded by TMZ, Woodley said the following:

“I would be the grateful one and I would take the 15 million. I would take the 5 million, 5% of ppv and a couple of watches”

Below is the video uploaded by TMZ in which Woodley is seen stating the above quote:

In case you didn’t know...

There have been rumours about a potential boxing match between UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor and veteran boxer Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. The MMA star wanted a $100 million payday for the fight but ‘Money’ declined his request. The retired boxer instead offered him a $15 million payday along with a split in the PPV profit share.

The heart of the matter

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor seemed to be adamant about his $100 million demands. On the other hand, Mayweather Junior believes that he is the more popular and marketable fighter as compared to McGregor.

Another fact that should be considered is that McGregor has never before made $100 million, unlike the retired boxer who has achieved this feat a number of times. Thus, ‘Money’ Mayweather might be unwilling to meet the demands of “Mystic Mac”.

What’s next?

The Lightweight Champion might not put his gloves on for the next few months as he is expecting the birth of his first child. When he does get back from his sabbatical, the winner of the Khabib-Ferguson fight will be waiting to lock horns with him.

McGregor is also currently under contract with the UFC. Thus, a boxing match between him and Mayweather Jr. might not happen anytime soon. As for Woodley, he too is set to face ‘Wonderboy’ at UFC 209. So the chances of him fighting the prominent boxer are even slimmer.

Sportskeeda’s take

A crossover fight between Mayweather Jr. and McGregor will surely be a treat for all sports fans. The prospect of arguably the greatest boxer of his generation coming out of retirement to face the biggest draw in MMA today would be a dream come true.

Though, there are a number of hurdles in making this fantasy fight a reality. Such a crossover fight might not happen anytime soon. Tyron Woodley should also forget about facing Mayweather Jr. and instead focus on planning his title defence against ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

