MMA / UFC News: Ronda Rousey needs a new coach, says Matt Serra

Matt Serra criticizes Ronda's coach Edmond Tarverdyan

Rousey leaving the octagon after UFC 207

What’s the story?

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey was expected by a lot of fans and pundits to make a successful comeback against the current champion Amanda Nunes. However, Nunes had something else in her mind. Rousey lost her comeback fight in horrific fashion due to a terrible performance.

Since then, a lot of pundits and fighters have criticized Rousey and her coach Edmond Tarverdyan. Latest to join the long list of critics of Edmond is UFC legend and former Welterweight champion, Matt Serra.

According to entimports.com, Matt Serra spoke up against Rousey’s coach and fight camp.

In the above video Matt Serra is talking to Nunes’ coach Din Thomas. Serra was quoted stating the following:

“I think he (Edmond) means well but the thing is this,I feel he’s getting her ready for just a stand-up fight type of thing....

She (Ronda) wasn’t mentally ready to get hit. She got hit and she just kind of started flailing”

In case you didn’t know...

The last fight of 2016 in the UFC happened between Ronda Rousey and the current champion Amanda Nunes with the Brazilian easily outclassing and out-striking Ronda. In the main event of UFC 207 it was expected that Rousey will have a much better striking defense than she previously displayed against Holly Holm at UFC 193.

But what transpired, with Nunes getting her out of there in merely 48 seconds, was quite shocking.

The heart of the matter

The quick and brutal manner of her defeat showcased and highlighted Rousey’s poor striking and Matt Serra, who can certainly analyse fighters given his coaching credentials, was spot on in his appraisal that she needs a new camp following the UFC 207 debacle.

What next?

Nunes’ career will surely take an upward spiral after UFC 207 after she brutally defeated the biggest female star in combat sport history. Now the world is at her feet whereas Rousey recently released a statement saying she will be taking some time off.

It’s also a known fact that retirement was on the cards for her even before UFC 207. She may or may not return to the Octagon.

Sportskeeda’s Take

A seasoned grappler and judoka, Rousey lacks a bit of a striking background and experience. However, in the ever-developing sport of MMA, lack of striking knowledge is not a good enough excuse.

Her coach Edmond should have worked and strategised better to fix the major chink in her armour that was exposed in her previous fight against Holm. Matt Serra has raised some rational and valid points about the dire need for Rousey to get a new coach