New year, new us: Addressing the state of Indian MMA

2017 will be a pivotal year for Indian MMA. There is a lot of optimism, but we need to be cautious and ensure not to make the same mistakes.

2016 has been a good year for Indian fighters

Members of the Indian MMA community have had a spring in their step since 2016. During the time I’ve covered the sport, I’ve stressed the importance of transparency and investigative journalism - the ability of any reporter to verify their sources. While that is still lacking, 2016 proved to be a decent year for the Indian fighters.

“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past”, a verse in the Bible says, and that’s an approach we need to take in 2017. Promotions and promoters love good publicity, and social media and a couple of websites have proved to be the catharsis.

Inherently, comparing the state of Indian MMA to that in other countries is a fallacy; the sport is still in its nascency, but taking a cautious approach should be the top priority.

Super Fight League makes its comeback

Bill Dosanjh's ability to revive SFL will play a major role in the growth of the sport in India

2017 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for the Indian fighters. “New year, new us” seems to be the motto of Super Fight League, which will begin later this month.

While the league format presents a few challenges, mostly regarding the fighters’ safety and their ability to fight thrice in a three-week period, it could also give the promotion the opportunity to exorcise its demons.

SFL, backed by Bill Dosanjh, needs to set precedence for other promotions. One should embrace mistakes as a source of learning, and SFL needs to be cautious not to fall into the same old traps - the caveat that comes with a niche sport.

The promotion has been open about its past mistakes, and the next 45 days will tell us how much they’ve learnt from their errors in the past few years.