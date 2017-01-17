MMA News: Tamil Nadu athlete Syed Abdul Nazzeur defeats Bahrain's Hazim Kaiju at Amateur MMA Championship

The victory in Bahrain adds to the long list of achievements of Syed Abdul Nazzeur which includes multiple gold medals in national events.

Syed Abdul Nazzeur TKOs Hazim Kaiju at Amateur MMA Championship

Syed Abdul Nazzeur “Abu” from Chennai, Tamil Nadu fighting out of Combat Kinetics has scored a TKO victory in the Amateur MMA Championship organised by KHK MMA in Bahrain on 12th January 2017.

Syed Abdul Nazzeur had previously fought in the Amateur MMA Championship organised by KHK MMA back in 2016. The match was noted for the fast pace and aggression of the Indian athlete. Syed Abdul Nazzeur started the bout in incredible fashion going for the body with knees and kicks.

In an attempt to counter, one of the kicks landed by Hazim turned out to be a low blow which paused the bout. Syed Abdul Nazzeur resumed the bout in an aggressive fashion with a chain of combinations that ended in a TKO victory.

Syed Abdul Nazzeur wins by TKO in Round 1

The victory in Bahrain comes on top of the long list of achievements of Abu which includes gold at 2015 AIMMAA Nationals, gold at K1 Nationals 2015 held in Chennai and gold in Muay Thai Nationals 2014 held at Bangalore.

Abu has also won gold at Kudo Nationals 2014 held in Mumbai, gold in Jujitsu Nationals 2015 held in Bangalore and gold at Tamil Nadu Junior Boxing Championship.

Mohammed Shahid, CEO of KHK MMA Bahrain, concluded the event by saying:

“We are so glad to invite such a talented athlete from Tamil Nadu to the Kingdom of Bahrain for this amazing event. It was mind blowing to watch his skills and passion up close. If he follows the path with a calculated strategy, such talent will be valued in upcoming editions of Brave Combat Federation. We are here to nurture and develop potential athletes. For that, we believe in a developmental system that safeguards the athlete while giving them the opportunity to grow and flourish. I am truly glad to see the level of development achieved by Syed Abdul Nazzeur in the current event given that I had personally witnessed his previous bout in Bahrain in the year 2016.”

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com