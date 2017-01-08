UFC News: Cat Zingano hits out at Nunes for her criticism towards Ronda Rousey

Cat Zingano detests Nunes for disrespecting Ronda Rousey post her UFC 207 victory

by Aniket Das News 08 Jan 2017, 10:57 IST

Cat Zingano has hit out at Nunes for disrespecting Ronda Rousey

The Story

Being the last UFC star to have beaten Amanda Nunes, Cat Zingano surely must be willing to get back inside the cage soon.

She would certainly see this as an opportunity to work her way up and scoop a title clash against the current UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion. Zingano recently lambasted at Nunes for being disrespectful towards Ronda Rousey in her post fight conferences and media interviews.

In case you didn’t know...

In her Twitter feed, Zingano was quoted as saying:

I'm not petitioning a rematch yet @Amanda_Leoa I'll earn it. You're disrespectful of @RondaRousey & I detest you being ungrateful @ufc — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) January 5, 2017

Ronda Rousey and Cat Zingano are not known to be the best of friends, but Cat has seen Ronda fight the best and beat them all except her last two matches which have ended in defeat.

The heart of the matter

Post her 48-seconds knockout win over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207, Nunes has been firing a barrage of insults at Ronda and her team.

Nunes’ criticism has come by way of her post-match rant at Ronda’s coach Edmond, her twitter post insulting Ronda and a recent statement that her victory over Ronda was easy and that Ronda should consider retirement from the sport.

Also read: MMA News: Amanda Nunes continues to rip on Ronda Rousey, calls her "overrated"

Nunes’ attitude after her victory has certainly irked Cat Zingano, who, despite being Ronda’s opponent, has admired her for the victories that she has attained and the contribution that she has made to the popularity of the sport.

What’s next?

One can see a war of words between these two women of the bantamweight division which may generate traction. If fans find it worth following, then Dana White may surely take notice of it.

Given the situation where PPV selling power now decides matches at UFC cards, we may end up seeing a fight between Cat Zingano and Amanda Nunes for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight championship.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Zingano should push Nunes to respond and generate as much steam as possible. If this match-up is made then it may just spice up the competition further.

