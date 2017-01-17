[Video] Recap of the 2016 Reddit MMA Awards with Tommy Toe Hold

MMA’s favourite cartoon man, TommyToe Hold hosted the 3rd annual Reddit MMA Awards on Tuesday. The community over on Reddit MMA voted for their favourites in 17 different categories, let's take a look at how the voting went who picked up the awards.

The first award up for grabs was “Breakout Male Fighter of 2016” and the nominees were Lando Vannata, Doo Ho Choi, Brandon Moreno, Mike Perry and Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou picked up some votes for an incredible 2016 in the UFC which saw him go 3-0 and finish all of his fights, while Doo Ho Choi also had a great year in 2016, he knocked out Thiago Tavares and was then part of a breathtaking brawl with Cub Swanson to close out the year but they both fell short to winner Lando Vannata.

Vannata began the year outside the UFC but got a short notice call to face Tony Ferguson and made the most of it by putting Ferguson in trouble during their back and forth “Fight of the Night” encounter. He followed that up with a wheel kick knockout against John Makdessi to put the lightweight division on notice.

Breakout Male Fighter of 2016 - Lando Vannata