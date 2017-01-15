Team Relentless Sweep Clean at KHK Amateur MMA Championship

Team Relentless wins all three bouts for Team India at KHK Bahrain vs India Amateur MMA Championship

Team Relentless with Mohammed Farhad

KHK Bahrain vs India Amateur MMA Championship witnessed Indian Mixed Martial Artists from Team Relentless sweeping clean with all three of the fighters winning respective bouts. Susovan Ghosh, coming back from an 18 month hiatus, kicked off for both Team Relentless and Team India with a 3 round dominant performance against Yousif Waleed for which he was awarded a unanimous decision over Yousif Waleed.

Dipesh Rasal got off with a tough first round against Joel Biju but after dropping the 2nd round, came back strong to secure the 3rd round. He managed to get 2 out of 3 judges to clinch a split decision win over Joel Biju in a back and forth battle. Rudransh Azad continued his unbeaten run and improved his amateur record to 4-0 with his 2nd international win. Rudransh kept his cool and survived an initial ground and pound from Hussein Al-Madhi to land a knee to Hussains sternum in the 2nd round followed by continuous submission attacks.

Though Hussein survived the submission attacks, the knee to the body took a toll on him and was unable to continue in the 2nd round break. Rudransh was awarded a TKO win. Jitendra Khare who was also the head coach of Team India was ecstatic "It is an honour of a lifetime to walk in representing the flag of India and I am satisfied to see many Indian fighters standing tall with the flag of India waved high in an International venue. Against fighters who have every privilege and facility, we triumphed. This is a testimony about the heart and spirit of Indian athletes. AIMMAF and KHK MMA Bahrain are doing a great job to improve the level of the sport in both the countries by facilitating quality events. I am overwhelmed about the way His Highness Sheikh Khalid was creating these opportunities and extending great hospitality towards Team India."