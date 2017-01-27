The 5 Most Overrated Fighters in The UFC Today

Who are the most overrated fighters in the UFC? Find out in this article!

by Jon Lee Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jan 2017, 03:55 IST

Who is the most overrated fighter in the UFC?

It’s not just a barber shop question, it’s a legitimate one.

Sports lead to overreactions, it’s part of the fun.

The 24-hour news cycle, combined with social media leads to a constant wash-rinse-and-repeat of fighters being on the way up, becoming the greatest thing since sliced bread and then inevitably being called overrated when they lose a fight.

One of the main reasons that fighters become overrated is because they are popular and or good looking. This isn’t limited to fighting as you don’t tend to see very many ugly or unpopular movie stars, or television personalities either.

It’s important to understand that the UFC is not quite a sport and not quite a business. It’s some kind of weird combination of the two that leads to fighters being propped up and then torn down over and over again.

With that in mind, I present a list of the 5 most overrated UFC fighters today.

#5 Ronda Rousey

Phenomenon or fraud?

While the anti-Ronda backlash has swung pretty far the other way, with mainstream pundits like Skip Bayless calling Ronda a creation of the media, there is no denying that very few fighters have ever been hyped the way Ronda Rousey was.

Whether it was comparisons to Michael Jordan or Joe Rogan fanboying out over her after a win, Ronda was sold as a relentless, competitive unbeatable warrior. “A Diaz Brother in a beautiful F**king body” to quote UFC President Dana White.

All this despite the fact she dropped weight classes in Strikeforce to avoid Cyborg, and benefitted from one of the shallowest divisions in modern MMA history. Ronda was even featured on the cover of Ring magazine after her knockout out of Bethe Correia (a former accountant who started doing muay thai to lose weight).

Ronda is talented and was dominant for awhile, but she is also one of the most overrated fighters in the UFC.