TNA Spoilers: Josh Barnett debuts at the latest TNA Impact Wrestling tapings

A title change, a big time debut and a controversial ending marks the latest TV tapings for Impact Wrestling

by Prityush Haldar News 14 Jan 2017, 17:03 IST

Josh Barnett came face to face with Bobby Lashley and challenged for the TNA Heavyweight Championship

What’s the story?

The latest TNA tapings were completed this past week as another big championship change marked the fact that we are well into the Anthem Era in Impact Wrestling. Another major talking point of the tapings in Orlando was the debut of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.

In case you didn’t know...

Barnett had earlier been suspended from active competition in the UFC after failing a drug test.

His last UFC match came in September last year where he won against Andrei Arlovski in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Germany. Barnett currently holds an MMA record of 35-8.

The heart of the matter

Barnett went straight for the new TNA World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley had earlier won the Championship from Eddie Edwards on the TV tapings of January 8. Barnett called out Lashley and faced him in a match that will air sometime in February.

Barnett also took on Bad Bones in another match that will air later next month too.

The match ended controversially as Barnett was declared the winner when referee Brian Hebner missed the fact that Lashley’s shoulder was up. Senior referee Earl Hebner restarted the match and Lashley took advantage to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

Barnett was briefly announced as the TNA World Heavyweight Champion as the match ended in controversy with referee Brian Hebner missing Lashley's shoulder going up.

Referee Brian Stifler then came out to explain what happened before senior referee Earl Hebner re-started the match. Lashley ended up winning off the re-start to retain his title.

What’s next?

The result of the match itself guarantees a rematch between the two and the start of an intense rivalry. With Eddie Edwards out of the championship picture for the time being, the focus seems to have moved on to Lashley and Barnett with the TNA Heavyweight Championship at stake.

Sportskeeda’s take

Barnett and Lashley had earlier met during an IGF Heavyweight Title tournament match in Tokyo where Barnett defeated Lashley. Barnett progressed to the finals of the tournament where he came out to be second best. His debut in TNA will spark off a heated rivalry with Lashley given the history that the two men share.

Here are some images from the event.

Scoop #28: Main Event Time! Lashley vs. Barnett! pic.twitter.com/nbU4v5NTEI — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 13, 2017

Scoop #29: Josh Barnett defeats Bobby Lashley to become the new TNA World Champion pic.twitter.com/IMFlxke6vu — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 13, 2017

Scoop #30: Wait, refs are arguing about the finish, Earl Hebner out talking to Borash pic.twitter.com/Q9IqceEtKw — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 13, 2017

Scoop #32: Lashley defeats Josh Barnett to retain the TNA World Title pic.twitter.com/6vtwjQilnz — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 13, 2017

